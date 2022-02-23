Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals What Michael Jordan Told Him
Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) shared what Chicago Bulls legend (and current Charlotte Hornets owner) Michael Jordan told him at the All-Star Game.
Karl-Anthony Towns played in his third All-Star Game on Sunday night, and recently he shared what Michael Jordan told him at the game.
The clip of Towns sharing what was said by Jordan can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
In addition to playing in the All-Star Game, Towns also won the NBA's Three-Point Contest on Saturday night.
He had been given the lowest odds to win by the betting markets, and a $100 bet on Towns to win would have paid out as high as $1,400.
The 2015 first overall pick is having an excellent season, and is averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
The Timberwolves are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 31-28 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.