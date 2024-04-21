Kawhi Leonard's Current Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
UPDATE: Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium).
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Clippers could remain without their best player, as Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report listed as questionable.
The two-time NBA Champion has missed the previous eight games, so this would be his ninth straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Saturday: "Asked Ty Lue what Kawhi Leonard has been able to do the last couple of days: "He shot yesterday, he was on the floor. Today, he will be able to shoot more with a little bit more movement. And he is going to go through some of the practice as well." Lue says no contact today."
Leonard had another impressive regular season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Last year, the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Last year, they were the 11th seed and missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).