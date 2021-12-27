Here's What Kemba Walker Said After The Knicks Won On Christmas
The New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden 101-87 to advance to 15-18 on the season.
Kemba Walker had a triple-double with 10 points, ten rebounds and 12 assists.
The triple-double was the first time a player on the Knicks ever had one on Christmas (via EliasSports, see tweet below from Knicks PR).
Walker had been out of the Knicks rotation for an extended period, but since his return to action he has played sensational.
After the game on Christmas, the four-time All-Star spoke to reporters.
"It don't matter anymore at this point," Walker said after the game about previously being out of the rotation. "I just take it as a blessing. I think it was a blessing in disguise to be honest."
The entire clip can be seen in the video that is embedded in a tweet above from SNY's Knicks Videos.
