Kent Bazemore Is Still A Free Agent

On July 19, NBA veteran Kent Bazemore still remains a free agent available to sign with any team.

The 33-year-old has been in the NBA for a decade, and he has played for the Golden State Warriors (twice), Los Angeles Lakers (twice), Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

This past season, he was with the Lakers and averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 39 games.

He came off the bench for the majority of the games he played, but he did also make 14 appearances in the starting lineup.

Bazemore has never been close to being a star, but he has always been a very solid role player.

He averaged 11+ points per game for four straight seasons with the Hawks.

In 2015, he only averaged 5.2 points per game, but he helped the Hawks make the Eastern Conference Finals (they got swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers).

There are always teams that could use a versatile forward off the bench, and Bazemore has appeared to be a good locker room guy over the course of his career.

Either a contending team looking for depth, or a young team trying to build a culture could definitely benefit from bringing him on to their roster.

This late in free agency, he probably cannot demand any kind of significant contract, so he would likely be available for the league minimum.

The former Old Dominion star has career averages of 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assits in 638 regular season games.