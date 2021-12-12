Watch Kevin Durant Talk Smack To A Fan During The Nets Win Over The Hawks

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets knocked off the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Friday night.

The Nets improved their record to 18-8, which is the best record in the east, while the Hawks fell to 13-13.

During the game, Durant and a fan had some words for each other, and the interaction was caught on camera by Brandon P. Fleming, and shared by Bleacher Report on Twitter.

The video can be seen embedded below.

The Nets have been an elite team all season long even without their All-Star Kyrie Irving, who has yet to play in a game this season.

Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

2018 MVP James Harden has had a tough start to the season shooting the ball, but has been doing everything else well.

