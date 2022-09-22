Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a tough season where they had been expected to be competing for a title but got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Kevin Durant was named to his 12th All-Star Game and averaged 29.9 points per game, but the team did not seem to gel on the floor.

They were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had to play in the play-in tournament to make the NBA Playoffs (they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers).

Over the offseason, the NBA legend requested a trade from the Nets, but the two sides agreed that he would stay with the team.

On Thursday, the former Texas star sent out a tweet with a question.

Durant: "Does an array of dribbling moves make your bag deep or is it the variety in your shot selection?"

Durant's post has over 11,000 likes and nearly 2,000 replies in just two hours. 

It's a good question for basketball fans to think about, and it makes it more intriguing that it's coming from one of the best players in the history of the NBA. 

Durant is easily one of the best shooters in the league and has a good handle.  

For his career, he has shot nearly 50% from the field and over 38% from the three-point range. 

Outside of his rookie season, he has averaged at least 25.3 points per game in every season. 

In addition to the Nets, he has also played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. 

