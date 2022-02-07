Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Mom Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith

Kevin Durant's mom fired back at Stephen A. Smith on Twitter about what Smith said on ESPN's show NBA Today. Durant is in his third season with the Brooklyn Nets after leaving the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2019.

On Thursday, Stephen A. Smith shared a strong opinion on ESPN's show NBA Today, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA on ESPN.  

Smith said: "Do you understand that Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and the two finals MVP's." 

Smith had been alluding to the possibility of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Durant not winning a title together. 

On Saturday morning, Kevin Durant's mom (Wanda) commented on the clip and her response can be see in the tweet embedded below. 

Wanda Durant's tweet said: "@stephenasmith you at it again with your limited-thinking-negative-narrative-baiting-comments; when will you show up better? More importantly, when will we grow tired of this foolishness?"  

The Nets are 29-23 on the season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Durant is currently out for a large chunk of time due to a knee injury.  

