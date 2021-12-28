Big Update About The Status Of Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has cleared health and safety protocols after missing the team's last three games.

The status of Durant can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets have won their last two games in Los Angeles against both the Lakers (on Christmas) and the Clippers (on Monday).

Right now, they are the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 23-9 record in 33 games, and even with all of the players they have had in and out of the lineup they still have been able to be one of the best teams in the NBA.

Durant had been playing some of the best basketball of his career averaging 29.7 points per game on 52.3% shooting from the field (in 27 games).

