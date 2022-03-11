Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

Kevin Durant spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 on Thursday evening, and after the game Kevin Durant spoke to the media.    

A clip of what Durant said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.  

Durant played 32 minutes in the game, and had 25 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. 

He also had two steals and one block on the defensive end. 

The Nets won their second straight game, which now has them as 34-33 on the season in 67 games. 

They are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall, but they improved to an impressive 21-15 in the 36 games that they have played on the road. 

Earlier in the season they had been one of the best teams in the east, but they went on an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star Break.

