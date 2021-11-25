Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold On Wednesday

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Wednesday.

The 11-time All-Star's tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Durant quote tweeted someone's tweet and said how he isn't a role model.

On the season, the Nets are off to a fantastic start with a 14-5 record in their first 19 games, which is good for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

A team that has Durant and James Harden is expected to be a top-team, but it's still impressive considering they were a team that was built to also have Kyrie Irving as part of their big-three and he has yet to play in a game this season.

Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on the season.

