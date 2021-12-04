Kevin Durant's Status For Bulls-Nets Game

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

The Nets come into the game after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105, and for their second night of the back-to-back, they will have All-Star Kevin Durant available.

After beating the Timberwolves, Steve Nash said that Durant will play against the Bulls on Saturday.

Brian Lewis of New York Post relayed what Nash said, and the Tweet from Lewis can be seen embedded below.

The Nets are 16-6 in their first 22 games of the season, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are off to a fantastic start to the season as well with a 15-8 record.

The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, and the Bulls missed the postseason.

