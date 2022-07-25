Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from NBA Memes, and his post is going viral on Twitter.

NBA Memes: "KD looks like the type of player to take his ball and go home if he loses"

Durant: "Never came to the court with a ball, but I used to leave with one."

The post has nearly 82,000 likes in less than nine hours.

Durant has been very active on Twitter over the offseason, and has been seen engaging with many different people.

He is 33-years-old, and is one of the best players in the history of the NBA.

Last season, the former Texas star made his 12th All-Star Game (even though he didn't play due to injury), and averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment.

Not only did they lose, but they were swept, so they did not win a single playoff game in 2022 (with Durant and Kyrie Irving on their team).

This offseason, Durant has been in rumors constantly, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

The offseason is quieting down, and Durant still remains a member of the Nets.

So far, nothing has been reported as remotely close to a deal.