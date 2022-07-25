Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Sunday that is going viral on Twitter. Durant and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics this past season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from NBA Memes, and his post is going viral on Twitter. 

NBA Memes: "KD looks like the type of player to take his ball and go home if he loses"

Durant: "Never came to the court with a ball, but I used to leave with one."

The post has nearly 82,000 likes in less than nine hours. 

Durant has been very active on Twitter over the offseason, and has been seen engaging with many different people.  

He is 33-years-old, and is one of the best players in the history of the NBA. 

Last season, the former Texas star made his 12th All-Star Game (even though he didn't play due to injury), and averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. 

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment.

Not only did they lose, but they were swept, so they did not win a single playoff game in 2022 (with Durant and Kyrie Irving on their team).  

This offseason, Durant has been in rumors constantly, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

The offseason is quieting down, and Durant still remains a member of the Nets. 

So far, nothing has been reported as remotely close to a deal. 

USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_10353676_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Many Points LeBron James Needs To Average To Break The All-Time Scoring Record

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_16575134_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17988985_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Sunday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18112483_168388303_lowres
News

Shocking Fact About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_8551438_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA MVP Is A Free Agent Next Summer

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_16226521_168388303_lowres
News

Joel Embiid's Twitter Like Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_14150365_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Superstar Will Be A Free Agent In The Summer Of 2023

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17987606_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Thinks This NBA Player Was Underrated

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago