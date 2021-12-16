Publish date:
Kevin Knox Status For Knicks-Rockets Game
Kevin Knox has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets due to health and safety protocols.
Kevin Knox has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets in Texas on Thursday evening.
The former Kentucky star has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks come into the game with a 12-16 record in their first 28 games, have been struggling after starting out the season 5-1 in their first six games.
They made the playoffs last season with a 41-31 record.
As for the Rockets, they began their season 1-16 in the first 17 games of the season, but roared back to win seven straight games.
They are now 9-19 on the season, but 7-3 in their last ten games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.