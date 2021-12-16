Kevin Knox Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

Kevin Knox has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets in Texas on Thursday evening.

The former Kentucky star has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into the game with a 12-16 record in their first 28 games, have been struggling after starting out the season 5-1 in their first six games.

They made the playoffs last season with a 41-31 record.

As for the Rockets, they began their season 1-16 in the first 17 games of the season, but roared back to win seven straight games.

They are now 9-19 on the season, but 7-3 in their last ten games.

