Kevon Looney Opts To Re-Sign With Warriors In Free Agency

After some terrific performances during the 2022 NBA Playoffs and playing in all 104 games the Golden State Warriors had during the regular season and playoffs, Kevon Looney has decided to re-sign with the Warriors.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Looney has agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal to remain in Golden State and continue being one of their key secondary talents.

Looney, 27, may not have the most eye-popping numbers in terms of his season averages, but his impact on the floor goes well beyond how many points or how many rebounds he has in a game.

Now through seven seasons in the NBA, the Warriors' big man has turned himself into one of the league’s best “glue guys,” as he does a little bit of everything to help his team win games.

In the playoffs this past season, Looney was key for the Warriors defensively and he really proved to be a terrific rebounder, as he recorded a career-high 22 rebounds in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies and then recorded 18 rebounds in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, both games being key close-out games for the Warriors.

Retaining Kevon Looney in free agency was a goal GM Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors had, especially given the departures of Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency.

Keeping Looney allows the Warriors to retain their entire starting-five from their 2021-22 championship season, as well as allow former second overall pick James Wiseman to slowly ease his way into the rotation.

With Wiseman expected to be healthy for the start of the 2022-23 season, Kevon Looney’s minutes may change, but his presence and importance to this team will remain the same.