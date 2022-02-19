The Sacramento Kings Have Waived A Player

Skip to main content
The Sacramento Kings have waived Louis King. The former Oregon star has also played for the Detroit Pistons during his NBA career.

The Sacramento Kings announced that they have waived Louis King, and the announcement can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.   

King played his college basketball at Oregon, and went undrafted in 2019. 

He began his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons, before spending the last two seasons with the Kings as a two-way contract player.    

In 26 NBA games he has career averages of 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. 

As for the Kings, they were one of the busiest teams at the NBA Trading Deadline last week when they acquired two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers. 

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and have a 22-38 record in 60 games. 

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2006, which is the longest drought in the league.

