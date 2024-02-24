Klay Thompson Made NBA History Hornets-Warriors Game

UPDATE: The Warriors won by a score of 97-84, and Klay Thompson had 13 points, two rebounds and one steal.

On Friday evening, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are playing the Charlotte Hornets (at home in San Francisco).

Thompson is in a new role and came off the bench for the third straight game.

During the game, the five-time All-Star made NBA history by moving ahead of Shareef Abdur-Rahim (15,028) for 151st on the all-time scoring list.

Following Abdur-Rahim, the next player for Thompson to pass will be Dick Van Arsdale (15,079).

Thompson has had an up-and-down season and is averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 51 games.

In his first game off the bench this season (on February 15), Thompson exploded for 35 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/22 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in only 28 minutes of playing time.

Thompson is one of the best shooting guards of all time and has career averages of 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.

He has helped lead the Warriors to four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.

The Warriors are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record in 54 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 8-2 over their last ten games.

Following the Hornets, the Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in San Francisco.