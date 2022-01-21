Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Status For Rockets-Warriors Game

Klay Thomson will be out due to rest on Friday night in the game between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors had a tough overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in San Francisco 121-117. 

The Warriors are having a quick turnaround when they face off against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

Klay Thomson, who played on Thursday, will be out due to rest on Friday and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Action Labs. 

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a record of 33-12 in 45 games played. 

They have gone back and forth with the Phoenix Suns for the top seed, but the Suns have now gained a 3.5 game lead over them in the standings. 

