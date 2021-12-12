Knicks And Bucks Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks come into the game with a 17-10 record in their first 27 games, and are coming off of winning the NBA Championship last season, which was the first of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's career.

As for the Knicks, they began the season 5-1, but are now just 12-14.

They made the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2013.

