Watch Stephen A. Smith's Epic Rant About The New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been a mess this season.

After going 41-31 last season, and making the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, they are in danger of missing the playoffs this season.

Their latest loss came on Wednesday night when they blew a 28-point lead and lost to the Brooklyn Nets 111-106 at home.

They are now 25-34 on the season, on a three-game losing streak and just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is well known for being a long-time fan of the team, and on NBA Countdown he had an epic rant on Wednesday evening.

The clip of Smith can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Knicks are 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot.

