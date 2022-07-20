Former NBA All-Star Joining Atlanta Hawks Front-Office

More and more retired NBA players are becoming head coaches and/or getting involved with teams around the league in some capacity.

Kyle Korver is the latest past player to do so, as he agreed to join the Atlanta Hawks front-office on Tuesday, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Korver, 41, retired following the 2019-20 season with the Milwaukee Bucks and joined Steve Nash’s coaching staff with the Brooklyn Nets as a player development coach.

Playing 17 seasons in the NBA, Kyle Korver is most famously known for being one of the best three-point shooters in league history, as his 2,450 career made threes ranks fifth all-time. For his career, Korver shot 42.9% from three-point range.

With the Nets, Korver had been seen behind the scenes multiple times working with the team’s stars, including Ben Simmons and helping him on his jump shooting mechanics.

Now, after just one year in Brooklyn, Korver is joining the organization he spent four-and-a-half seasons with, making the All-Star Game with Atlanta during the 2014-15 season. As a member of the Hawks, Korver had some of the best years of his career, leading the league in three-point shooting percentage three different seasons he was there and he helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference Finals with a franchise record 60 wins during his All-Star season.

As a member of the Hawks, Kyle Korver played in a total of 332 games, averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and shooting 45.2% from three-point range.

While he exact role is unknown at this time, Korver joins a front-office run by team president Travis Schlenk and former NBA talent Landry Fields, who is now the Hawks general manager.