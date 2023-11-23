Kyle Kuzma Made NBA History In Wizards-Hornets Game

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards are in North Carolina facing off against the Charlotte Hornets.

During the game, Kyle Kuzma made NBA history, by becoming the 651st player to score 7,000 career points.

Via Wizards PR: "Kyle Kuzma has eclipsed 7000 career points with his last basket.

He becomes the fourth player in the 2017 NBA Draft class to eclipse this mark, joining Jayson Tatum (BOS), Donovan Mitchell (CLE, UTA) and De'Aaron Fox (SAC)."

Kuzma came into the evening with averages of 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 13 games.

However, the Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league and are 2-11 in their first 13 games.

They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and most recently lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 142-129.

In 31 minutes of playing time, Kuzma had 22 points, three rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.

Kuzma is in his seventh season in the league and his third playing for the Wizards.

He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

The 28-year-old has career averages of 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 419 regular season games.