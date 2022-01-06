Skip to main content
Watch Kyrie Irving Give His Dad His Jersey After His First Game Of The Season

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, and after Irving's first game of the season he gave his father his jersey.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-121 in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, and advanced to 24-12 on the season. 

Kyrie Irving made his season debut and had 22 points, three rebounds and four assists on 9/17 shooting from the field. 

The All-Star guard gave his jersey to his father after the game, and the clip of the interaction can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.   

Even without Irving, the Nets had been the second seed in the Eastern Conference coming into Wednesday evening, but adding one of the greatest players back in the lineup (even if it's just for road games) only makes them even more dangerous. 

As for the Pacers, they fell to an underwhelming 14-25 on the season.   

