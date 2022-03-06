Skip to main content
Watch Kyrie Irving's Smooth Crossover In Nets-Celtics Game

Kyrie Irving had a great move in Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in Boston taking on the Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and during the game the NBA Champion had a nice crossover and nailed a jump shot. 

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

Irving began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but played several seasons with the Celtics before he joined the Nets in the summer of 2019. 

The Nets came into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season. 

On the road, they have a 19-14 record in the 33 games that they have played away from Brooklyn. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

