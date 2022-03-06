Watch Kyrie Irving's Smooth Crossover In Nets-Celtics Game

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in Boston taking on the Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and during the game the NBA Champion had a nice crossover and nailed a jump shot.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Irving began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but played several seasons with the Celtics before he joined the Nets in the summer of 2019.

The Nets came into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.

On the road, they have a 19-14 record in the 33 games that they have played away from Brooklyn.

