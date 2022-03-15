Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Magic Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and for the game they will have superstar guard Kyrie Irving available.

The NBA Champion is not on the injury report, and the full injury report for the Nets can be seen embedded below.

Irving missed the Nets win on Sunday over the New York Knicks due to being ineligible to play at Madison Square Garden, and he is still ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He has played in 18 games this season (all on the road), and is averaging 25.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The Nets are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and 35-33 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

