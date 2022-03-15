Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Magic Game

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Magic Game

Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and for the game they will have superstar guard Kyrie Irving available. 

The NBA Champion is not on the injury report, and the full injury report for the Nets can be seen embedded below. 

Irving missed the Nets win on Sunday over the New York Knicks due to being ineligible to play at Madison Square Garden, and he is still ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

He has played in 18 games this season (all on the road), and is averaging 25.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. 

The Nets are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and 35-33 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17667230_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Pacers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Magic's Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_15666060_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_10133825_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17893017_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Big Win

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago