Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Magic Game
The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and for the game they will have superstar guard Kyrie Irving available.
The NBA Champion is not on the injury report, and the full injury report for the Nets can be seen embedded below.
Irving missed the Nets win on Sunday over the New York Knicks due to being ineligible to play at Madison Square Garden, and he is still ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
He has played in 18 games this season (all on the road), and is averaging 25.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
The Nets are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and 35-33 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.