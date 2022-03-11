Watch Kyrie Irving's Impressive Shot Over James Harden
Kyrie Irving nailed a three-pointer over James Harden during Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia taking on the 76ers on Thursday evening, and during the game Kyrie Irving nailed a three-point shot over James Harden.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The two were teammates earlier in the season on the Nets, but Harden was traded to the 76ers last month.
This is the first time the two teams have squared off since the blockbuster trade.
The Nets come into the night with a 33-33 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
