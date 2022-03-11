Skip to main content
Watch Kyrie Irving's Impressive Shot Over James Harden

Kyrie Irving nailed a three-pointer over James Harden during Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia taking on the 76ers on Thursday evening, and during the game Kyrie Irving nailed a three-point shot over James Harden. 

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.  

The two were teammates earlier in the season on the Nets, but Harden was traded to the 76ers last month. 

This is the first time the two teams have squared off since the blockbuster trade. 

The Nets come into the night with a 33-33 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

