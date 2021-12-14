Here's The Five Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Sunday

Kyrie Irving sent out a post to Instagram on Sunday, and the post containing five photos can be seen embedded below from his account.

The Brooklyn Nets star has yet to play in a game this season, because he is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and while he could be a part-time player and play in road games, the Nets said before the season that they would not allow that.

Even in the future Hall of Fame guard's absence, the Nets are the top team in the east led by former MVP's Kevin Durant and James Harden.

They have an 18-8 record in their first 26 games of the season, and look like they will be the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference and make the NBA Finals.

