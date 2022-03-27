Kyrie Irving's Viral Quote Is Giving Fans Deja Vu

On Saturday, before the Brooklyn Nets faced the Heat in Miami, Kyrie Irving met with the media and spoke about his future with the organization.

The clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The seven-time NBA All-Star hinted at the fact that he is planning to stay with the Nets for the long-term.

"There's no way I could leave my man 7 anywhere," Irving said of his teammate Kevin Durant.

Back several years ago when Irving played for the Boston Celtics he had a now infamous quote saying that he would re-sign with the Celtics.

Fans alluded to this on Twitter when seeing what he had to say on Saturday (see tweets below).

