Kyrie Irving's Viral Quote Is Giving Fans Deja Vu
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets spoke to the media about his future with the organization before the team played the Miami Heat on Saturday evening. The 11-year pro has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets.
On Saturday, before the Brooklyn Nets faced the Heat in Miami, Kyrie Irving met with the media and spoke about his future with the organization.
The clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
The seven-time NBA All-Star hinted at the fact that he is planning to stay with the Nets for the long-term.
"There's no way I could leave my man 7 anywhere," Irving said of his teammate Kevin Durant.
Back several years ago when Irving played for the Boston Celtics he had a now infamous quote saying that he would re-sign with the Celtics.
Fans alluded to this on Twitter when seeing what he had to say on Saturday (see tweets below).
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.