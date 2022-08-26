Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Reveals What His Dad Told Him At A Young Age

Kyrie Irving Reveals What His Dad Told Him At A Young Age

On Friday, August 26, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet sharing what his father told him at a young age.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Making the NBA is every young basketball player's dream, but everyone knows that it is a near impossible accomplishment. 

Just making it is one thing, but becoming an All-Star? 

Even more rare.   

Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in the NBA today, and he is one of the better players of all-time. 

The 30-year-old is a seven-time NBA All-Star, and he won the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

On Friday, August 26, the former Duke star sent out two interesting tweets. 

Irving's first tweet: "is it true there have only been a little over 5,500 total individuals ever (4,502 Men, ~1,000 Women) that played in the NBA/WNBA at least one minute? our world attempts to downplay the fact that it’s a RARE case to make it to the league, let alone dominate. RARE AIR A11" 

In the second tweet, Irving shares what his father told him at a young age. 

Irving's second tweet: "My Dad told me at a young age, I had a 1 in 3,333 percent chance (.03%) of making it to the NBA and that I should have back up plans for my life regardless if it happened or not. I am grateful he told me the truth because With or without basketball, I know myself. A11"

Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season. 

Every season that he has been in the NBA (outside of his rookie year), he has averaged at least 20.0 points per game. 

In 2018, Nike released an awesome commercial of Irving with his father (Drederick).  

USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13534449_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Reveals What His Dad Told Him At A Young Age

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13442321_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Removed Themselves" From Trade Talks For This All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17851537_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 26 - James Harden Is Born

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_6144716_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Veteran Gerald Green Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17041125_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Current NBA Star Arrested At Airport

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17950820_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Acquire Rights To Nik Stauskas

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13796072_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Trade For This Former 6th Man Of The Year

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10865985_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Recent Comment Went Viral

By Ben Stinar