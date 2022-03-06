Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Celtics Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will have their star guard Kyrie Irving available.

The NBA Champion is not on the injury report, so he will be in the starting lineup.

Irving has not played since February 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks, because he is still not eligible to play in certain places (such as home games in Brooklyn) due to not being vaccinated.

In the win against the Bucks he had 38 points, five rebounds and five assists.

On the season, he is averaging 25.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.

