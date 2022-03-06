Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Celtics Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will have their star guard Kyrie Irving available. 

The NBA Champion is not on the injury report, so he will be in the starting lineup.

Irving has not played since February 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks, because he is still not eligible to play in certain places (such as home games in Brooklyn) due to not being vaccinated. 

In the win against the Bucks he had 38 points, five rebounds and five assists. 

On the season, he is averaging 25.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. 

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

