Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-76ers Game
Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving available.
The NBA Champion is not on the injury report, and will be in the starting lineup for the Nets.
He is still not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nets come into the game after picking up a big win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening in North Carolina, and Irving went off for 50-points in the win.
They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-33 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.