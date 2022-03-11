Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-76ers Game

Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving available.       

The NBA Champion is not on the injury report, and will be in the starting lineup for the Nets.  

He is still not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York.  

The Nets come into the game after picking up a big win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening in North Carolina, and Irving went off for 50-points in the win.  

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-33 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.  

