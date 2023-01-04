Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned Max Christie to the G League before Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, California.

Before the game, the team made a roster move by sending Max Christie to their G League affiliate (the South Bay Lakers).

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers announce they have assigned Max Christie to the South Bay Lakers"

Christie was the 35th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (out of Michigan State) and has played in 19 games for the Lakers this season.

He has averages of 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest and is shooting 41.2% from the three-point range.

In five G League games, the 19-year-old is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 54.9% from the field and 65.0% from the three-point range.

The South Bay Lakers play their next game on Thursday evening at home against the Birmingham Squadron.

It's been a disappointing season for the Lakers so far, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after defeating the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets in their last two games.

They are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference and have a 16-21 record in 37 games.

At home, the Lakers are 8-8, and they lost to the Heat last month (in Miami) 112-98 (Christie did not play in the game).

The Heat enter the night with a 20-18 record in 38 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.