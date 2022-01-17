Skip to main content
Lamar Stevens Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

Lamar Stevens has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Ohio on Monday afternoon, and for the game they will be without Lamar Stevens.  

The status of Stevens can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Cavs come into the game with 26-18 record in 44 games, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They have not been to the postseason since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals. 

After James left for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs have been bad ever since. 

However, this season they are a really good team, and appear as if they will end their playoff drought. 

The Nets are 27-15 in 42 games not he season, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

