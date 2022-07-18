Still A Free Agent? 7x NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge Is Available

Skip to main content
Still A Free Agent? 7x NBA All-Star Is Available

LaMarcus Aldridge remains a free agent on July 18. The veteran big-man played for the Brooklyn Nets last season. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

July 18 marks the 19th day of free agency, and there are still a lot of notable players available to sign with any team. 

One of the free agents still available is seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge. 

The 36-year-old played for the Brooklyn Nets season and averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. 

Over the years, he has been one of the more underrated players in the league. 

He has been to more All-Star Games then Kyle Lowry, Blake Griffin, Al Horford, Kevin Love and other active players. 

At his age, he obviously well past his prime, but could still provide solid depth to plenty of contenders. 

In addition, he could also be an important veteran for a young team trying to build a culture or get into the playoff mix. 

The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

The Celtics went all the way to the NBA Finals, so they lost to the Conference Champion, but getting swept was still a shock. 

They had been expected to be a team competing for a title, and instead won zero playoff games during the 2021-22 NBA season. 

Prior to playing for the Nets, Aldridge had two long tenures with the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. 

With the Spurs, he played part of six seasons and made one All-Star Game. 

While on the Trail Blazers, he played nine seasons and made six All-Star Games. 

He has career averages of 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. 

