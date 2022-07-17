LeBron And LaVar Ball? Watch The Two Hug At The Drew League

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James played in the Drew League in California.

His appearance was quite the scene, and made for an event that was trending all day on Twitter.

Mark Medina (of NBA.com) shared a video of James hugging LaVar Ball at the gym.

Ball is the father of LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) and Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).

In 2018-19, James played with Lonzo on the Lakers.

Lonzo had been the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA, and played two years for the Lakers before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

This past summer he signed with the Bulls, and got off to a great start to the year but had a season-ending injury.

According to Bleacher Report, James had 42 points, 16 rebounds and his team got the win at the Drew League on Saturday.

As for the Lakers, they had a tough year finishing the season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They went 33-49, and missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship, which was their first title since the 2010 season when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

In the two seasons since the title, they have lost in the first-round to the Phoenix Suns and missed the playoffs.

As for the Bulls, they still made the playoffs without Ball, but were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first-round.