VIRAL: LeBron James Dunks On Former Cavs Teammate Kevin Love
LeBron James dunked on Kevin Love during Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Ohio on Monday night (the Lakers won by a score of 131-120), and during the game LeBron James dunked on his former teammate Kevin Love.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The two played together on the Cavs from 2015-18 and won a title together in 2016.
They also made the NBA Finals every season they played together.
James then left the Cavs for the Lakers in Summer of 2018, but Love has remained in Cleveland.
The reaction from Love to James after the dunk can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
In addition, a photo can be seen embedded below.
