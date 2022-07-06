Skip to main content
LOOK: 2 Chainz Tweets Two Photos With LeBron James

Rapper 2 Chainz posted tweeted two photos with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The all-time great has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat during his legendary career.

On Tuesday, rapper 2 Chainz sent out a tweet with two photos of him and LeBron James with the caption: "A lot of love and respect". 

2 Chainz is a big NBA fan, who is regularly seen sitting on the floor at games.  

As for James, he is coming off another fantastic season, but the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs (and the play-in tournament). 

They finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, which was a huge letdown, because they had been expected to be competing for a title.  

Currently, their big-three of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook with James has been unsuccessful. 

In 2020, James led the Lakers to their first title since the 2010 season when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. 

