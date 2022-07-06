LOOK: 2 Chainz Tweets Two Photos With LeBron James

On Tuesday, rapper 2 Chainz sent out a tweet with two photos of him and LeBron James with the caption: "A lot of love and respect".

2 Chainz is a big NBA fan, who is regularly seen sitting on the floor at games.

As for James, he is coming off another fantastic season, but the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

They finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, which was a huge letdown, because they had been expected to be competing for a title.

Currently, their big-three of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook with James has been unsuccessful.

In 2020, James led the Lakers to their first title since the 2010 season when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.