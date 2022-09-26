Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform

Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was involved in a massive blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As part of the deal, Sexton was sent from Cleveland to Utah.

The former Alabama star was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Cavs, and he has career averages of 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest in 218 regular season games.

This past season, he only played in 11 games due to injury.

When the trade was reported, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sexton agreed to an extension with Utah.

Woj on Sept 1: "Sexton will sign a four-year, $72M sign-and-trade to join the Jazz, CEO Rich Paul of @KlutchSports tells ESPN. Fully guaranteed."

On Monday, teams around the league have media day, so this was the first chance to see Sexton in his new uniform with the Jazz.

NBACentral posted a photo of Sexton in a Jazz uniform on Twitter, and the post had over 3,000 likes in less than two hours.

In 2021, Sexton played in 60 games and averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

He's only 24 years old, so the Jazz are getting a potential franchise cornerstone guard.

They are very clearly in rebuilding mode and probably will not make the postseason, but they have a lot of assets.

The Jazz will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19th when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.