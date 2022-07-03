LOOK: Kevin Durant Likes A Tweet From Heckler

On Sunday, Kevin Durant liked a tweet from a heckler on Twitter.

Screenshot of Kevin Durant being one of the people to like the tweet

Screenshot of Kevin Durant's likes

The fan wrote several expletives in the comment, but Durant liked it as seen in the screenshots above of his Twitter likes.

The future Hall of Famer has been in the middle of a lot of rumors, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Wojnarowski also added that two of the teams Durant would want to be traded to are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.

Wojnarowski: "Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant."

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, so in the two seasons that Durant has played in Brooklyn they have won just one playoff series.

Therefore, the tenure has been an overall disappointment, because he has also been playing with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

Before joining the Nets, Durant had gone to three straight NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, and he won back-to-back NBA Finals MVP Awards in 2017 and 2018.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers two straight times, and then lost to the Toronto Raptors in 2019 (Durant also got hurt in that series and did not play the entire following season).