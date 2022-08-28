Kristaps Porzingis Goes Off For 29 Points And 14 Rebounds In FIBA Basketball World Cup

Currently, the FIBA Basketball World Cup has been going on and plenty of NBA stars are taking part in representing their countries.

On Sunday, Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis erupted for 29 points and 14 rebounds in Latvia's 87-80 win over Great Britain.

Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.

In addition to his great performance on Sunday, people are also starting to notice that the 2018 All-Star has a beard.

Typically, the former fourth overall pick is seen with a clean-shaven face.

This past season, he averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 51 games.

He played 34 games for Dallas and played 17 for Washington.

The Wizards were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

However, three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal (the team's leading scorer) missed 42 games and did not even get a chance to play with Porzingis.

Therefore, there can be a lot more hope that next season they will be a much better team who could potentially make the NBA Playoffs.

They have Porzingis, Beal and Kyle Kuzma, which make up a unique big-three.

Porzingis is 7'3", while Kuzma is 6'9", yet both players are above-average shooters.

During the 2018 season, while playing for the New York Knicks, Porzingis had the best season of his career.

He averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and shot just under 40% from the three-point range.

He missed the entire following season due to an ACL injury.