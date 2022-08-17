LOOK: New York Knicks Full 2022-23 Schedule

On Wednesday, all 30 NBA teams released their full 82-game schedules for the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

The New York Knicks sent out a tweet with a video that shows their schedule.

The Knicks are one of the most notable teams in the NBA, because they play in New York City at the world famous Madison Square Garden arena.

However, over the last decade they have not been a very good team.

Yet, in 2021, they showed that they were making serious progress.

They finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and got home-court advantage in the NBA Playoffs.

While they lost to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in just five games, it was still a very successful season for the franchise to build on.

Unfortunately, this past season they took a step backwards when they finished as the 11th seed in the east and miss the playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

Over the offseason, they have made solid acquisitions including former Mavs star Jalen Brunson.

When the Knicks are good it is never bad for the NBA, because of how popular their brand is.

Even when the Knicks are bad, NBA stars always get up for playing in downtown Manhattan at the Garden.

Next season, the Knicks should be a lot better than they were this past season.

Brunson fills a lot of holes at point guard that they had last year, and they still have players such as RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.