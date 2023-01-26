Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers sent Lonnie Walker IV down to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League to practice as he continues to work his way back from left knee tendinitis.

The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers.

They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.

Anthony Davis returning to the rotation from a foot injury that sidelined him for roughly six weeks is definitely a good sign for Los Angeles, as is the arrival of Rui Hachimura.

Coming over from the Wizards, Hachimura will supply the Lakers with another secondary scoring option, as well as a young talent that is comfortable playing out on the perimeter, something this team has been lacking all year long.

However, the Lakers are still missing one of their better scoring options this season and that is Lonnie Walker IV, who has missed the team’s last 14 games due to left knee tendinitis.

On Thursday, the Lakers made a roster move involving Walker, as he was assigned to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.

This is a step in the right direction for Walker as he looks to work his way back out on the floor and the Lakers stated that Lonnie Walker was sent to the South Bay Lakers in order to practice on Thursday morning. He will be recalled to Los Angeles following this practice in the G League.

The Lakers made this move not only to get Lonnie Walker some more practice time as he works his way back from his knee injury, but due to the fact that the team did not have a practice scheduled for Thursday.

In 32 games this season, all of which he has started in, Walker has averaged a career-best 14.7 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from three-point range.

No definitive return date has been laid out for Lonnie Walker, but getting him back out on the floor will be a big boost to the Lakers as they look to make a playoff push during the second-half of the season.

