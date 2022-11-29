Lakers Send Rookie To G League Following Monday's Loss

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.

Christie, 19, was selected 35th overall by the Lakers in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played in just nine games so far this season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

In total, the rookie has shot 8-17 (47.1%) from the floor and 6-11 (54.5%) from three-point range in a total of 93 minutes off-the-bench.

Most recently, Christie played for the Lakers in their game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 25, logging two total minutes near the end of the game.

Recently, the Lakers fell at home Monday night to the Indiana Pacers, a game in which the Lakers led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter. In the final ten minutes of the game, the Lakers were outscored 32-14 with Pacers’ rookie Andrew Nembhard hitting the game-winning three-pointer for Indiana as time expired.

Los Angeles is now 7-12 on the season, but they are only 3-11 against teams with a winning record this season. Their next game will come against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Max Christie has gone between the G League Lakers and NBA Lakers the entire season. Being a young prospect still, the Lakers are hopeful that the extra practice reps he receives in the G League will help better his development in practices and scrimmages with the actual team.

It is expected that Christie will rejoin the Lakers in the NBA ahead of their game against Portland on Wednesday.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.