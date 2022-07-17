Lou Williams Is Still Available

Skip to main content
Still A Free Agent? Three-Time 6th Man Of The Year And Basketball Legend Is Still Available

On July 17, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

NBA free agency began on June 30, and now on July 17, free agency has been going on for nearly three weeks. 

There are still a lot of notable players available, and one of them is three-time 6th Man of The Year Lou Williams. 

The 35-year-old has been in the NBA since he was a teenager, and while he has never been an All-Star he has an outstanding career. 

This past season, he played 56 games for the Atlanta Hawks and averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. 

He joined the Hawks (via trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021), which is his second stint with the organization. 

They made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 and lost in the first-round of the playoffs this past season. 

He played the first seven seasons of his career with the 76ers, but he did not win his first 6th Man of The Year Award until his tenth NBA season playing for the Raptors. 

The best three years of his career came on the Clippers from 2018-2020. 

He won two more 6th Man of The Year Awards, and averaged over 20 points per game in two of those three seasons. 

The 6'1" guard will go down as one of the best players to ever come off the bench in the history of the NBA. 

There is no question that he could help an abundance of teams next season. 

