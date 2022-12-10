Luka Doncic's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral

Luka Doncic had an incredible dunk in Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Texas.

During the third quarter, superstar Luka Doncic had a highlight that is going viral.

The three-time NBA All-Star stole the ball and drove straight to the basket, where he threw down a dunk on Jrue Holiday.

After the exciting play, the crowd in Dallas was electric as thousands of fans jumped out of their seats to cheer.

Doncic came into the night with incredible averages of 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

The former third-overall pick is also shooting 50.3% from the field and looks like a lock to make his fourth straight trip to the All-Star Game.

He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

If the Mavs can have a good season, and he continues to put up those kinds of numbers, he will likely find himself in the MVP discussions.

Last season, they had a surprise run (in Jason Kidd's first season as head coach) to the Western Conference Finals.

While the Mavs lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games, the season was still a massive success.

At just 23 years old, Doncic still has so much time to become an even better player, and he appears to be on his way to becoming one of the best ever.

Through his first 287 regular season games, he has career averages of 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per contest.

The Mavs came into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 13-11 record (they are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).