Luka Doncic's Quote About Kyrie Irving Went Viral Afters Mavs-Thunder Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (on the road) by a score of 119-110.
The victory ties up the series at 1-1.
All-Star Luka Doncic finished with 29 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Doncic met with the media, and one his quotes (about Kyrie Irving) went viral.
Doncic: "He can do everything on the floor. We should talk about his defense too. He's been playing amazing defense this whole playoffs. I know a lot of guys won't talk about it. He's been amazing on both sides. Helping everybody and just like I always say, it's amazing to have him on our team and to learn from him a lot."
Irving finished Game 2 with nine points, three rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 2/8 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He is in his second season playing with Doncic and the Mavs.
They finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday when the teams head to Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves (the Timberwolves lead 2-0).