Mario Hezonja Signs With New Team

Former 5th Overall Pick Who Played For The New York Knicks Signs With New Team

Mario Hezonja, who was the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft, and has played for the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers has signed with Real Madrid.
Mario Hezonja, who was the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft, and has played for the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers has signed with Real Madrid. 

The team announced the deal on Twitter. 

Hezonja was taken by the Magic with the fifth overall pick in 2015.  

He played the first three seasons of his career with Orlando, and averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. 

For a player selected that high, he definitely did not live up to expectations. 

In his final season with the Magic, he averaged a career high 9.6 points per game.

After the Magic, he played one season with the Knicks and averaged a solid 8.8 points per game. 

The Knicks did not have a very good team that year, but he was a solid role player. 

In one of the final games of the season, with both teams out of the playoff race, Hezonja blocked LeBron James to a seal a win for the Knicks over the Los Angeles Lakers. 

After the Knicks, he played his most recent in the NBA with the Trail Blazers in 2019-20. 

Over the last two seasons, he has not been in the NBA and has played for Panathinaikos B.C. and BC UNICS. 

At 27-years-old, it's very possible that he is done playing in the NBA. 

Many talented players can earn more overseas opposed to the G League or playing for a minimum or a contract that is not guaranteed in the NBA. 

