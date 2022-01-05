Skip to main content
Magic's Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Florida on Wednesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Magic against the 76ers on Wednesday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Magic come into the game as the worst team in the NBA, and are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-31 record in 38 games.   

They are in a complete rebuilding mode with a very young roster. 

Last season they traded their two star veterans (Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic) and had previously been a solid team who was a contender for a playoff spot. 

As for the 76ers, they come into the game at 20-16 in 36 games.

