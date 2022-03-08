Markelle Fultz's Status For Suns-Magic Game
Markelle Fultz will play in Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.
The Orlando Magic are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in Florida, and for the game they will have Markelle Fultz available to play.
Fultz recently made his season-debut against the Indiana Pacers at the end of last month, and Tuesday will be his fourth game of the season.
The status of Fultz for the game against the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and was traded to the Magic during the 2019 season.
The Magic are in a complete rebuilding mode, and they come into the night as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-49 record.
