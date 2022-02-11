Skip to main content
Marvin Bagley's Status For Hornets-Pistons Game

Marvin Bagley has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons acquired Marvin Bagley III from the Sacramento Kings in a trade on Thursday, but the former Duke star will not make his debut for his new on team on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.  

The status of Bagley can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of The Athletic's James Edwards III. 

Bagley was the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing a stellar season at Duke. 

He has not lived up to his high expectations in the NBA so far, but he is only just 22-years-old. 

For a Pistons team that is in a complete rebuilding mode, he is a great player to take a chance on. 

Bagley has career averages of 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. 

The Pistons are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-43 record. 

