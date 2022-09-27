Massive News About Lonzo Ball's Injury

Skip to main content
Terrible News About Lonzo Ball's Injury

On Tuesday, Lonzo Ball met with the media. The former UCLA star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls over five seasons in the NBA.
The Chicago Bulls signed Lonzo Ball before the 2021-22 season, and in the 35 games that he was the team's point guard, they looked fantastic.

In those games, the Bulls went 22-13 and he had averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

However, the former UCLA star sustained a season-ending injury, and the Bulls lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (he did not play in the postseason). 

On Sept. 21, the Bulls announced that Ball would undergo surgery on Sept. 28th.

Bulls: "Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks."

On Tuesday (one day before the surgery in Los Angeles), Ball met with the media. 

Reporter: "What exactly happens when you try to play basketball, or have you even tried to play basketball?

Ball: "I really can't run or jump."

The Bulls have a loaded roster with Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine, but this is terrible news to hear about their star point guard. 

They finished the regular season 46-36, so they went just 24-23 without Ball in action.  

He was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans. 

His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest in 252 games. 

The Bulls will play their first game of the regular season Oct. 19 in Miami against the Heat. 

